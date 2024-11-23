Why SECI struggles to find buyers for its renewable energy tenders
Summary
- The indictment says Adani executives paid bribes to secure agreements with discoms to buy solar power from Seci, in a bid that Adani Green had won in a 2019 tender
The Solar Energy Corp. of India (Seci) plays a key role in India's renewable energy push by acting as a central intermediary between private power producers and state power distribution companies (discoms). However, Seci's mention in the US indictment of Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has put the spotlight on its tendering process.