Why SECI struggles to find buyers for its renewable energy tenders

"Seci will not be reviewing the order (the US indictment) or initiating a probe now on the issue, as there is no basis for that. There is no document with us other than the order, on the basis of which we could comment on the issue. I have heard of it only from the media. Further, I am not sure whether any norms have been violated and if anybody has been named in the order," Seci chairman and managing director R.P. Gupta told Mint.