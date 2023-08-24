SECL inks pact with Pelma Collieries for Chhattisgarh opencast mine

New Delhi: South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Pelma Collieries to operate the Pelma opencast mine under the innovative mine developer and operator (MDO) mode. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"SECL’s Pelma mine will become the first opencast mine in Chhattisgarh under MDO (Mine Developer and Operator) mode. South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has signed an agreement with Pelma Collieries to operate Pelma opencast mine located in Raigarh area," the ministry of coal said.

According to the agreement, Pelma Collieries will operate the mine for the next 20 years, under which Pelma Collieries will be responsible for all activities related to designing, financing, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the project.

"A total of more than 219 million tonne of coal is proposed to be extracted from the mine during a period of 20 years, with an annual target of 15 million tonne of coal," the ministry said.

High-quality G-12 grade coal will be extracted from the mine, it added.

MDO mode is a novel concept of mine operation under which Government and private enterprises will work together to fulfil the country's energy needs. This will help in expansion of coal production of SECL and will play an important role in achieving 1 billion tonne production targets of Coal India.

According to the ministry, SECL has succeeded in starting its old and closed mines on MDO mode. Ketki UG of Bishrampur area has achieved the distinction of becoming the first coal mine in India to produce coal on MDO mode.

On the other hand, a letter of award has also been issued to Kalyani UG Mine of Bhatgaon area for operating it on MDO - revenue sharing model. Along with this, SECL is also working towards starting other projects on MDO mode.