SECL, MCL get cabinet nod for equity investment in thermal power plants
This initiative aligns with India's strategy to expand its thermal power capacity while also increasing renewable power generation to meet escalating demand
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday sanctioned equity investments by Coal India subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), for establishing two thermal power projects in joint ventures. The total capital expenditure for these projects is estimated at around ₹21,547 crore.