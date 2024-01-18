SECL, MCL get cabinet nod for equity investment in thermal power plants

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday sanctioned equity investments by Coal India subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), for establishing two thermal power projects in joint ventures. The total capital expenditure for these projects is estimated at around ₹21,547 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CCEA has approved an investment of ₹823 crore in equity by SECL, with a possible variation of 20%, to construct a 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant. This venture, in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company, will be located at the Amarkantak Thermal Power Station in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh. The approved equity capital is based on a 70:30 debt-to-equity ratio. SECL will hold a 49% equity stake in the joint venture, which has an estimated project capex of ₹5,600 crore.

In a similar move, MCL will develop a 2x800 MW thermal power plant through Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd (MBPL), an MCL subsidiary. The CCEA has authorized an equity capital investment of ₹4,784 crore for this supercritical thermal power plant in Sundargarh district, Odisha. The project's anticipated capex is about ₹15,947 crore.

An official statement added that Coal India (CIL) will set up two pithead thermal power plants, through its subsidiaries, aiming to supply cheaper power across the country.

This initiative aligns with India's strategy to expand its thermal power capacity while also increasing renewable power generation to meet escalating demand.

Power Minister RK Singh recently said that India plans to add 80 GW of thermal power capacity by 2030. However, the proportion of coal-fired power in the total installed capacity is expected to decrease to 35% from the current 56%.

This renewed emphasis on thermal power projects is a response to the surge in power demand in recent years, with peak demand reaching new record levels for the past two years. On 1 September 2023, India's power demand peaked at a historic high of 239.9 GW.

