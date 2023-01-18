Second auction to be held on 23 Jan: RCap administrator submits to NCLT

Second auction to be held on 23 Jan: RCap administrator submits to NCLT2 min read . 09:03 PM IST
- The move comes as the Committee of Creditors is yet to conclude its arguments
MUMBAI :The Administrator on Wednesday submitted before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it will hold the second auction (second challenge mechanism) for Reliance Capital on 23 January, as a part of the corporate insolvency resolution process under the IBC.
The move comes as the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is yet to conclude its arguments. A detailed order, however, is awaited in the matter. Earlier, the second challenge mechanism was to be held on 19 January.
A bench led by Justice Shyam Babu Gautam and Justice Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh took the administrator’s submissions on record. On request of the CoC the bench also noted that none of the two bidders could withdraw from the resolution process.
The bench was hearing a plea by the Torrent Investment, which emerged as the top bidder in the auction process with an offer of ₹8,640 crore for Reliance Capital (RCap), which approached the bankruptcy court to restrain lenders from considering Hinduja’s upgraded offer of ₹9,000 crore, arguing that accepting late offers violated the norms for the insolvency resolution process.
On Wednesday, senior counsel, Kapil Sibal appearing on behalf of the Committee of Creditors, argued that “As CoC we had the right to refuse the bid since the bid offer was suboptimal". He informed the court that equal opportunity had been given to the both the bidders in this case Torrent and Hinduja.
Referring to Torrent’s bid offer Sibal pointed that earlier the bid offered by Torrent was ₹4,000 crore and Rs1,000 crore was the upfront payment to be made.
“Suddenly, Torrent’s bid amount then jumped to ₹8,640 crore wherein they were ready to pay ₹3,700 crore as upfront payment and said that the NPV remains the same. It is for the CoC to decide on the NPV aspect".
“The conduct is unbecoming, CoC is still giving them a chance", the senior counsel for CoC argued. Sibal asked the bench to consider the bidder’s conduct which essentially demonstrates that much bigger value is yet to be discovered, he said." At least at this stage the NCLT should not intervene where public money is impacted", he added.
On the other hand, Ravi Kadam senior counsel for the Administrator “Notwithstanding anything, CoC has absolute right to annul the earlier plan and make modifications or can call for new plans or bids. They (CoC) can call for fresh bids from the same bidders. This is a fit case for the tribunal to dismiss this application and let the CoC proceed further".
The case will be heard again by the NCLT on Thursday.