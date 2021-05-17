Ratings agency Moody's on Monday said that India's second wave of coronavirus will delay earnings recovery for Indian companies.

"The sharp rise in infections will disrupt earnings, recovery recorded by companies over the past six months," it said. The prolonged and wider lockdown will have a more severe effect on earnings recovery, it added.

Moody's further said restrictions on movement and lockdowns in several parts of the country will lead to weaker consumer sentiment and will hit housing and automobile sales.

The ratings agency said it expects demand for telecom and IT services to remain strong.

Last week, Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India's gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for current financial year to 9.3% saying that the second wave of coronavirus infections hampers economic recovery and increases risk of longer-term scarring.

Moody's, which has a 'Baa3' rating on India with a negative outlook, said obstacles to economic growth, high debt and weak financial system contrain sovereign credit profile.

The US-based rating agency had in February forecast a 13.7 per cent economic growth for the current fiscal (April 2021-March 2022). As per official estimates, the Indian economy contracted 8 per cent in the previous fiscal ended March 2021.

"The surge of the virus, which has been driven by a highly contagious variant, has put significant strain on India's healthcare system with hospitals overrun and medical supplies in short supply," Moody's said.





