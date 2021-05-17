Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Second Covid surge will delay earnings recovery for Indian companies: Moody's

Second Covid surge will delay earnings recovery for Indian companies: Moody's

Premium
(Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 03:38 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea ( with inputs from Agencies )

  • The prolonged and wider lockdown will have a more severe effect on earnings recovery, says Moody's
  • Moody's said it expects demand for telecom and IT services to remain strong

Ratings agency Moody's on Monday said that India's second wave of coronavirus will delay earnings recovery for Indian companies.

Ratings agency Moody's on Monday said that India's second wave of coronavirus will delay earnings recovery for Indian companies.

"The sharp rise in infections will disrupt earnings, recovery recorded by companies over the past six months," it said. The prolonged and wider lockdown will have a more severe effect on earnings recovery, it added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The sharp rise in infections will disrupt earnings, recovery recorded by companies over the past six months," it said. The prolonged and wider lockdown will have a more severe effect on earnings recovery, it added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Moody's further said restrictions on movement and lockdowns in several parts of the country will lead to weaker consumer sentiment and will hit housing and automobile sales.

The ratings agency said it expects demand for telecom and IT services to remain strong.

Last week, Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India's gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for current financial year to 9.3% saying that the second wave of coronavirus infections hampers economic recovery and increases risk of longer-term scarring.

Moody's, which has a 'Baa3' rating on India with a negative outlook, said obstacles to economic growth, high debt and weak financial system contrain sovereign credit profile.

The US-based rating agency had in February forecast a 13.7 per cent economic growth for the current fiscal (April 2021-March 2022). As per official estimates, the Indian economy contracted 8 per cent in the previous fiscal ended March 2021.

"The surge of the virus, which has been driven by a highly contagious variant, has put significant strain on India's healthcare system with hospitals overrun and medical supplies in short supply," Moody's said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!