Second mega Jio deal of the day: L Catterton to invest 1,895 cr

Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton, said, “Over our more than 30-year history, we have established a track record of building many of the most important brands across all consumer categories and geographies, from retailers, omni-channel and digitally native brands. We are strong supporters offostering growth through product development, enhanced digital capabilities and strategic alliances. We look forward to partnering with Jio, which is uniquely positioned to execute on its vision and mission to transform the country and build a digital society for 1.3 billion Indians through its unmatched digital and technological capabilities."