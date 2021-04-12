Second wave casts a cloud over fragile aviation sector

Domestic passenger traffic has been rising every month since airlines returned to the skies in June. However, in the week ended 3 April, fewer Indians flew than the week before, the second straight weekly fall in passenger numbers. According to a report by ICICI Securities, an average of 239,000 people took domestic flights every day during the week, less than the 251,000 people who travelled in the previous week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}