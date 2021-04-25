Second wave of covid has impacted leisure travel, says Savaari CEO

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Savaari, the online chauffeur driven car rental company, has launched a new campaign "Travel Begins at Home-Dekho Apna Desh" across digital platforms. The campaign encourages people to travel in India through a series of digital episodes drawing striking similarities between the popular international destinations and the lesser-known Indian ones.

Though the second wave of coronavirus has impacted the leisure travel segment, people are still looking to travel once the cases go down said Gaurav Aggarwal, chief executive officer and founder, Savaari Car Rentals.

"Before the second wave of cases, Savaari witnessed a near 100% recovery in demand for leisure trips. However, since the pandemic has hit us with an accelerated second wave, these leisure trips have given way to strictly emergency/essential travel across over the 2,000 cities that Savaari is present in," he said.

Agarwal noted that people still view car rentals as the safest mode of public transportation in such circumstances. Car Rentals come from a unique position of offering mobility that is of a non-shared and private nature (unlike buses, trains and flights) as well as pan India connectivity (unlike one’s personal vehicle).

"Savaari has been instrumental in servicing customers' travel needs during this crisis. Owing to the increase in emergency/essential travel demand, Savaari has scaled its one-way intercity cab services in over 15 lakh routes, offering door-to-door service and last mile connectivity even to the farthest, remote corners of the country. This facilitates travel from any city to any other in India, while paying fare only for one side, as opposed to roundtrip," Agarwal said.

Savaari said it has also been taking stringent safety measures to ensure vehicular and chauffeur hygiene.

Agarwal believes once the second wave of infections go down, travellers will prefer private vehicles to travel over public transport.

"Therefore, the objective of the campaign is to familiarize people with the hidden gems of incredible India which bear striking resemblance to popular international destinations and to boost domestic travel and tourism," he added.

The campaign consists of a series of curated content pieces (Indian destinations and their international counterparts) hosted on Savaari’s blog and promoted across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Quora handles. The demographic for the campaign are travel enthusiasts and bloggers aged between 25 and 40 years.

Furthermore, Savaari partnered with Riddhi Debh, a travel influencer, to undertake a 10-day road trip expedition as a part of the campaign to the lower Himalayan region in North Bengal and Sikkim.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.