Second wave of covid has impacted leisure travel, says Savaari CEO

"Savaari has been instrumental in servicing customers' travel needs during this crisis. Owing to the increase in emergency/essential travel demand, Savaari has scaled its one-way intercity cab services in over 15 lakh routes, offering door-to-door service and last mile connectivity even to the farthest, remote corners of the country. This facilitates travel from any city to any other in India, while paying fare only for one side, as opposed to roundtrip," Agarwal said.