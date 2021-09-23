Second-time lucky; a deal in the works over 8 months

R. Gopalan, chairman of Zee Entertainment, said the conversation with Sony has been on for 7-8 months, and the timing is a mere coincidence. “These talks were going on separately. They had to come to some conclusion. We had to take a call on whether to accept (the deal) or not. The talks have come to a natural conclusion. But it just so happened that the talks have concluded at a time when requisition notice (for EGM) has been issued," Gopalan said.