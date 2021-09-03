Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Section of SpiceJet employees protest at Delhi airport over salary issues: Report

SpiceJet has been paying reduced salaries to a significant number of employees since 2020.
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Agencies

  • When asked about the matter, SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally

As many as 150 ground staff of SpiceJet airline went on strike at the Delhi airport today morning over issues related to reduced salaries, according to reports.

"SpiceJet’s flight operations at Delhi airport are functioning normally. A section of employees working here have some issues. Have met senior officials and issues are being resolved," SpiceJet Spox was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

When asked about the matter, SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

"A section of employees working at the Delhi airport and having some issues have met senior officials and the matter is being resolved," the spokesperson added.

The employees have reportedly returned back to work.

Reports said the employees who went on strike discussed with the management their issues such as reduced salary and its disbursement.

SpiceJet has been paying reduced salaries to a significant number of employees since 2020 as its finances have been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic-related travel restrictions. Other airlines in India have cut the salaries too since last year for the same reason.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

