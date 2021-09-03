{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 150 ground staff of SpiceJet airline went on strike at the Delhi airport today morning over issues related to reduced salaries, according to reports.

As many as 150 ground staff of SpiceJet airline went on strike at the Delhi airport today morning over issues related to reduced salaries, according to reports.

"SpiceJet’s flight operations at Delhi airport are functioning normally. A section of employees working here have some issues. Have met senior officials and issues are being resolved," SpiceJet Spox was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"SpiceJet’s flight operations at Delhi airport are functioning normally. A section of employees working here have some issues. Have met senior officials and issues are being resolved," SpiceJet Spox was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

When asked about the matter, SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

"A section of employees working at the Delhi airport and having some issues have met senior officials and the matter is being resolved," the spokesperson added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The employees have reportedly returned back to work.

Reports said the employees who went on strike discussed with the management their issues such as reduced salary and its disbursement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.