Behind the safety hiccups at Indian airlines

Lack of pricing options and the squeeze on margins push airlines to cut costs any which way. An open secret within the domestic operators is the tendency of at least one LCC to cancel and then club flights at the last moment. So, for example, if it has opened bookings for six Delhi-Mumbai flights on a particular day, it may choose to cancel three of these flights within hours of departure because these do not meet the variable costs. Variable cost includes charges for navigation and fuel, cabin crew salary, ground handling and lease costs. The airline then clubs the flights and since all data on cancellations, delays, etc., is self- reported, this clubbing may not reflect in the overall flight data for domestic operations.