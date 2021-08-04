See bounceback in loan growth by September: Shriram Transport Finance

“July numbers were quite good compared with June. Normally, July is not a peak month. We feel August and September, where normally the pick-up for new vehicle sale happens, should be good. Government spending is decent. The infra projects are going on a timely basis. With all this we should be able to do quite well. I think vehicle sales will also be good and our customers will upgrade to new vehicles. Used vehicle demand is very good and we expect vehicle demand also to pick up. September will be a good month," said Umesh Revankar, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram Transport Finance.

