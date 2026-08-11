See how a Tesla-SpaceX merger gives Musk a shortcut to his $1 trillion payday

Deep in a $1 trillion pay package approved by Tesla’s shareholders is an escape clause that could pay off for Elon Musk in several ways if he folds the automaker into his SpaceX empire.
That kind of cars-and-rockets tie-up—the subject of widespread speculation among investors, and hinted at by Musk himself—would likely give him the tighter control he has long sought at Tesla. A hefty-enough price would also, in an instant, wipe away key performance targets standing between Musk and billions of dollars in shares.