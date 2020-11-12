Seen more than 100% growth in appliances, says Pradeep Bakshi, CEO, Voltas

NEW DELHI: Voltas Limited, part of the Tata group, sells more than one million air conditioning units a year. After the lockdown, the firm saw a quick turnaround in business, driven by demand from smaller towns as well as expansion into newer categories, Pradeep Bakshi, managing director and CEO told Mint during an interview. Excerpts.

How is the recovery looking in the consumer appliances sector?

The pandemic and the lockdown derailed us completely — across industries, sentiment was down. People were not moving out so there was no business. The lockdown also happened at a time when the air conditioning and cooling business peaks. But while India was under lockdown, our international businesses, including our mining and construction business in the African continent, continued. With unlock 1.0, the business in India picked up rapidly. All along the second quarter until now, we have done reasonably well — better than the industry — because of several reasons. One, is the trust of consumers in our products and brand. Two, we have a large footprint of channel partners, more than 20,000. There are service teams available. And all our products are based on consumer insights. We saw higher traction in smaller towns during the unlocking phase. The distribution channels in non-metros opened sooner as compared to the metros.

Since the peak season for ACs is over, where would the growth over the next six months come from?

The fact that we expanded into new categories — the appliances segment, for instance — was to compliment the seasonality factor of the room air conditioner business. This has paid dividends. Refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens and dishwashers sell round the year. Many consumers were working from home. We offered them a wide variety of products. We are a nascent player in appliances but our growth in this segment has been more than 100% over last year’s numbers.

What is the progress Voltas has made in localising supply-chains and manufacturing in India?

60-70% of the components came from abroad for room ACs. There were disabilities in terms of technical know-how, scale, the capability. We have started working on that; we are trying to source most of the components in India. Earlier, completely-built units were imported. Then only indoor units and the compressors were imported. With the advent of inverter ACs, PCB controllers, motors, the copper tubes were bought from overseas. This year, the government has emphasised on self-reliance. Therefore, we have started designing many products in-house. Going ahead, we will set up a plant in south India. That would be a huge backward integrated plant.

We have seen state governments starting to demand reservation in private sector jobs. What does it mean for manufacturers like you?

Whenever companies set up shop in a state, local governments do extend a lot of benefits. Among the agendas is engaging the local population. This is important because state governments want to work towards the growth of their economies. We try to work with the governments in imparting training to local workers, improving their skill sets. Employing local workers is also beneficial as they fit into the scheme of things faster. While initially there may be teething issues, over a year or so, you can create a bandwidth of people from local sources. And not all migrants are trained; they may not have worked in the same industry.

