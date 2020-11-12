Seen more than 100% growth in appliances, says Pradeep Bakshi, CEO, Voltas

The pandemic and the lockdown derailed us completely — across industries, sentiment was down. People were not moving out so there was no business. The lockdown also happened at a time when the air conditioning and cooling business peaks. But while India was under lockdown, our international businesses, including our mining and construction business in the African continent, continued. With unlock 1.0, the business in India picked up rapidly. All along the second quarter until now, we have done reasonably well — better than the industry — because of several reasons. One, is the trust of consumers in our products and brand. Two, we have a large footprint of channel partners, more than 20,000. There are service teams available. And all our products are based on consumer insights. We saw higher traction in smaller towns during the unlocking phase. The distribution channels in non-metros opened sooner as compared to the metros.