Selective misinformation, concealed facts, ulterior motive: Adani fires broadside4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Adani Group claimed that the Hindenburg report is neither ‘independent’ nor ‘objective’ nor ‘well researched'
MUMBAI : The Adani group escalated its fight against Hindenburg Research, releasing a response to the short-seller allegations while labelling the US firm as the “Madoffs of Manhattan", referencing infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff, accused of pulling the biggest Ponzi scheme in history.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×