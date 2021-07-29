NEW DELHI: Conversations related to wellbeing emerged as one of the top six trends post-pandemic on Twitter , said a report by the microblogging platform on India specific trends.

Pandemic has also redefined wellbeing to mean active focus on emotional, physical and mental health. Within the wellbeing umbrella, self-care is witnessing over 88% growth in conversations, followed by health and fitness (103%), and mental health matters (150%).

Twitter said that it studied millions of tweets and analysed over 300,000 entities (topics of conversation) from January 2020 to June 2021 and compared them to tweets from the previous 18 months (July 2018 to Dec 2019) to learn more about what conversations people were having on Twitter in India.

As more people think about their overall health and fitness with over 103% growth in such conversations, over 80% conversations were around sleep and 102% around workout. Mental health care has also become a crucial conversation with 108% mentions of the term “wellness". #SelfLove, #LoveYourSelf, #GoodHealth and #MentalHealthMatters are some of the popular hashtags used in these conversations.

Twitter said that brands could lean into such conversations by approaching them with honesty, sharing their perspectives and encouraging people to take steps to be better.

Preetha Athrey, head of marketing at Twitter India, said that collectively, we’ve moved past the idea of wellness just being a buzzword, instead, we are digging deep into what personal health and wellbeing actually look like on a day-to-day basis.

“From hygiene to fitness to mental wellbeing to healthcare access to the communities we live in, we’re thinking about things in a different way, perhaps forever. With health at the forefront of our minds, people will continue to focus on holistic wellbeing. In fact conversations around the mind-body connection have accelerated by 103%, as more people think about their overall health and fitness," she added.

Other key trends highlighted in the report include One Planet under which conversations around people becoming increasingly conscientious about the implications of their actions on the environment.

One Planet conversations have risen by 80%, with environment urgency (40%) and inclusive sustainability (57%) being at the forefront of these conversations, and #ClimateChange, #GoGreen and #SaveThePlanet being some of the prominent hashtags.

People are also talking about their beliefs, discussing spirituality, and finding solace in shared experiences. Conversations around astrology, complexities of the human mind as well as exploring spirituality have emerged as dominant sub-trends.

Tech Life is another big trend driven by tech communication, smarter living and tech for good with hashtags like #DigitalIndia, #BigData, #ResponsibleTech and #TechForGood.

Twitter also said that people are pursuing their passions, upskilling, inspiring each other and forming communities around shared talents and interests under creator culture trend. There’s been a 78% growth in conversations around content, creators and the emerging creator economy.

