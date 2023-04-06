Self-regulation, intermediary tag for gaming sector

Bodies that are registered under the Companies Act, have members representing the gaming industry and have a board of directors with individuals of repute and no conflict of interest can apply to be designated as SROs. They will be required to publish and maintain a list of all members and publish frameworks for verifying online real money games and a framework for redressal of grievances along with the contact details of the grievance officer. These bodies will also have to publish an updated list of all permissible online real money games and details of the applicant, which includes the period of validity of the verification, along with the reasons for granting the verification or suspending it. Unverified games will not be allowed to advertise. Jay Sayta, a gaming lawyer, said the rules on who can broadcast advertisements had been simplified. “These rules clearly ban offshore betting ads or any questionable entities that may have sought to advertise themselves," he added.Gaming companies must also verify user identity before taking deposits from them, using a procedure in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s KYC norms.