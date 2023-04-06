Self-regulation, intermediary tag for gaming sector

NEW DELHI :Online gaming companies must act as digital intermediaries, verify games and customers in real-money games, weed out fake information, and follow the rules set by self-regulatory bodies, the Union government said on Thursday.
The final amendments to Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules also prohibit offshore betting ads and keep gambling out of bounds for gaming companies.
The Union ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) issued the first draft of the rules in January and has held consultations with the industry since then.
“Online gaming is certainly a huge opportunity for India and young Indians. We see the Indian online gaming ecosystem to expand and grow into a multi-billion dollar industry and be an important catalyst to India’s one trillion-dollar digital economy goal by 2025-26, with very clear restrictions on online wagering and betting," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and IT said while releasing the rules.
The government will appoint three self-regulatory bodies to set rules for the online gaming industry. Trusts and for-profit organizations won’t be eligible to apply. The rules also specify the nature of members who can join these bodies.
Existing industry bodies will not qualify as self-regulatory bodies under the new rules, and the process of forming them could take six to eight months, an industry expert said on condition of anonymity. “I don’t expect it to happen tomorrow. I’m sure many of the current industry bodies will apply, but we have to wait and watch in what way, shape or form that will be," he added.
The rules require intermediaries to ensure their platforms are not used to display or share misleading or fake information, but this requires further clarification, an expert said.
“The fact-check addition through Rule 3 is not a robust form of regulation. Clarity on the process of classifying fake, false, or misleading news and safeguards or due process protections against arbitrary actions that may stifle free speech ought to have been built into the regulation," said N.S. Nappinai, a Supreme Court lawyer and founder of Cyber Saathi.In the January draft, MeitY had proposed empowering Press Information Bureau (PIB) and other government-authorized agencies to instruct intermediaries, including online gaming companies, to take down content they deem inaccurate. “The first draft of the rules gave expansive powers to multiple central government agencies to flag fake news. This has now been curtailed to only those fact-checking units of the central government that MeitY specifically notifies," said Rahil Chatterjee, an associate at Ikigai Law.