'Sellers may submit false declarations': Why CCPA penalised Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart for selling unregistered herbicide

India's Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined three e-commerce platforms for selling as well as advertising a herbicide called 'Cyclosinone Herbicide', which is unregistered, on their platforms.

Amazon and Flipkart have been fined ₹10 lakh each for selling the product on their platforms while JioMart has been fined ₹5 lakh.

The consumer protection regulator issued a separate order on 22 September in which it directed the three platforms to immediately stop selling and advertising the product on their platforms, which the CCPA has found was being sold without the active ingredients of its composition being disclosed.

It has also directed the three platforms to conduct self-audit in order to ensure that products that contravene existing law or pose a hazard to consumer safety are not sold on their platforms. They have been asked to submit compliance reports within 15 days of the issuance of the order.

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How did the probe begin? The probe began after the Ministry of Agriculture forwarded a complaint to the CCPA filed by the Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI).

The ministry informed the consumer protection body that no chemical by the name "Cyclosinone" is listed in the Schedule to the Insecticides Act, 1968, which means the product's sale and marketing bypassed mandatory safety, bio-efficacy, quality and legal checks required under the law.

The CCPA said in its order that the platforms had not carried out the required independent verification of the product's regulatory status before listing it to go live.

In its order against Amazon, the CCPA said 38,410 orders involving 43,634 units were made on the platform, bringing the aggregate sale value to ₹96,42,572/-, which shows the scale of consumer exposure.

With whom does responsibility lie? The platforms, in their defence, told the CCPA that the responsibility of compliance lies with the individual sellers. However, the CCPA rejected this claim, saying that a private arrangement between a marketplace and its sellers cannot override statutory obligations imposed by Parliament or delegated legislation meant to protect consumers.

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The regulator also invoked Rule 4(3) of the E-Commerce Rules, which bars e-commerce entities from adopting unfair trade practices in the course of business.

"Sellers may submit false or incomplete declarations in order to list their products. Therefore, relying only on self-declaration is inadequate. It reflects gross negligence and deficiencies in the Opposite Party's seller onboarding procedures, product verification and content moderation mechanisms," the CCPA observed.