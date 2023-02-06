Selling pressure in some Adani group stocks eases

V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that after the Adani crisis broke out, “the market has been on a twin track—crash in Adani stocks and stability in the rest of the market. The banking segment, which also came under pressure because of fears of the crisis impacting banks, has recovered. The crisis is unlikely to pose any systemic risk to the Indian banking system. Excellent results from ITC and SBI are likely to support the market." Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a provisional ₹1,218 crore, while domestic institutions remained net purchasers by almost a similar amount on Monday.

