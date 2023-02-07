Sell-off in Adani stocks halts after eight days
Group unveils more steps to restore investor confidence and reduce its debt, including a plan to repay Adani Ports’ loans worth ₹5,000 crore
The sell-off in Adani group stocks halted on Tuesday as the group unveiled more steps to restore investor confidence and reduce its debt, including a plan to repay Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s loans worth ₹5,000 crore by March next year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×