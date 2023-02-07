Sell-off in Adani stocks halts after eight days

“There is some short-covering in frontline stocks such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and cement companies ACC and Ambuja, which have witnessed share prices retracing 40-50% from their lows of last week," said Rajesh Palviya, head of derivatives and technical at Axis Securities. “Unless some negative news flow emerges, the stocks will take cues from robust numbers and broader markets amid the RBI policy outcome on Wednesday."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}