Sembcorp announces $345 million Vector Green deal2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 11:17 AM IST
- The transaction once over will add 583 megawatt (MW) of renewable assets to Sembcorp’s portfolio in India
Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd on Sunday announced that its subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd (SGIL) has inked an agreement with US private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners’ India Infrastructure Fund II to buy 100% stake in Vector Green Energy Private Ltd at an equity value of S$474 million ($345 million).