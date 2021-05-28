MUMBAI: Power company Sembcorp Energy India Ltd has donated over 400 critical medical oxygen concentrators to KVN Foundation, a non-profit organization, to help meet the oxygen requirement for homebound covid patients, the company said today.

"These concentrators will take us a step closer to bridging the gap of essential medical oxygen. These oxygen concentrators will be made available free of cost to patients directly in their homes, by Bengaluru-based NGO KVN Foundation, thereby helping reduce the burden on our healthcare system," the company said in a statement.

On 24 May, the company had donated over 40 oxygen concentrators to KVN Chakradhar Babu, the district collector of Nellore. "These concentrators will strengthen the administration’s efforts against the pandemic and help reduce the burden on the district’s healthcare system," the company said.

Since last year, Sembcorp has provided essential medical equipment, including the-intensive care unit, ICU ventilators, haematology analyzers, RT PCR system, antigen kits, ELISA (Enzymes Linked Immune Sorbent Assay) testing machines, face masks, sanitisers, and food items.

As preventive measures to create awareness, the company has also organized local community campaigns to emphasize social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining good hygiene practices.

