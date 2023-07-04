Sembcorp eyes ReNew’s green energy projects3 min read 04 Jul 2023, 11:05 PM IST
ReNew Energy’s 1.1GW projects have estimated enterprise value of $1.2 bn
NEW DELHI : Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd is in talks to acquire green energy projects totalling 1.1 gigawatts (GW) from ReNew Energy Global Plc, with the deal estimated to be valued at $1.2 billion at the enterprise level and around $450 million in terms of equity, two people familiar with the development said.
