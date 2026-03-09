IPO-bound Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd’s Indian renewable energy business and Hexa Climate Solutions are vying to acquire the entire India renewable business of Italy’s Enel Group in a deal having an equity and enterprise value of around $100 million and $300 million, respectively, according to two people aware of the development. Sembcorp is present in India throughSembcorp India Private Limited and Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd (SGIL) along with other subsidiaries., while Hexa is backed by I Squared Capital.
Sembcorp, Hexa Climate Solutions vie for the India renewables business of Italy's Enel in $300-million deal
SummaryThe HSBC-run sale process follows a deal signed last year—which later fell through—under which Waaree Energies Ltd had agreed to buy 100% of Enel Green Power India Pvt Ltd (EGP India) from its parent Enel Green Power Development S.R.L. for ₹792 crore.
