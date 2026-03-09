Sembcorp, Hexa Climate Solutions vie for the India renewables business of Italy's Enel in $300-million deal

IPO-bound Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd’s Indian renewable energy business and Hexa Climate Solutions are vying to acquire the entire India renewable business of Italy’s Enel Group in a deal having an equity and enterprise value of around $100 million and $300 million, respectively, according to two people aware of the development. Sembcorp is present in India throughSembcorp India Private Limited and Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd (SGIL) along with other subsidiaries., while Hexa is backed by I Squared Capital.