SEMICON India 2026: India’s chip ambitions draw $12 billion | Which companies are investing?

India received investment commitments worth $12 billion from global and domestic investors within months of introducing its new semiconductor policy, signalling a faster push to build a domestic chip manufacturing ecosystem.
The pledges span companies involved in semiconductor equipment, materials and chemicals, Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday at the country’s leading semiconductor industry event in New Delhi.
The interest comes after India in July announced a fresh $13.4 billion semiconductor fund, stepping up efforts to build a domestic chip industry. It seeks to boost a previous $10 billion subsidy program that’s helped companies such as the Tata Group and Micron Technology Inc. set up fabrication and assembly plants in the South Asian country.
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India received investment commitments worth $12 billion from global and domestic investors shortly after introducing its new semiconductor policy.
The investments are set to be made over the next two to three years, with expectations for significant progress in building a comprehensive domestic chip manufacturing ecosystem.
India's semiconductor policy aims to boost local chip manufacturing to create a self-reliant ecosystem, starting with a $13.4 billion semiconductor fund to support investments and development.
Major companies include Applied Materials, investing $5 billion, and Lam Research, planning $1 billion for local manufacturing. Micron will also begin testing and assembling chips in India by 2027.
The development of a semiconductor manufacturing park, alongside various projects, is expected to create employment opportunities and attract further investment.
Vaishnaw didn’t disclose company names but said the investments will be made over the next two to three years.
Some of the companies approved under the previous chip policy, such as Micron and Murugappa Group’s chip unit, are already in commercial production. “So far, whatever production is there is already booked, and capacity, which is getting created, is already booked,” Vaishnaw said.
Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a charm offensive for global investors at the chip conference, touting the country’s vast pool of engineering graduates and semiconductor-friendly policies.