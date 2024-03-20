The Tata Group will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Assam's Jagiroad with an investment of ₹27,000 crore. The facility will put the northeastern state on the global map, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata said on March 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Attaching pictures of him, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Ratan Tata wrote on X that the investment would make the state a major player in the semiconductor space.

"The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors," Ratan Tata said.

The Tata Group has already tied up with the Assam government to set up several cancer care hospitals across the state.

"This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible," Ratan Tata wrote on X.

Following the announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted the significance of the facility in empowering the youth of Assam. “Today during my deliberations with the Tata leadership we agreed to create a Skill Development Centre that will be co-located within the premises of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad," Sarma wrote on X.

He said, “This centre will empower youths from North East by offering them courses in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors & electronics and help them in securing jobs in the Jagiroad unit."

"Already 1,500 youth from Assam, mainly women, are undertaking training at Tata facilities in and around Bangalore. This will place them in a leadership position once the semiconductor facility becomes operational in 2025," he added.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the first made-in-India semiconductor chip would be rolled out by December 2024.

"We will have the first made-in-India chip by December 2024. The first attempt at this was made as far back as 1962 but unless you have the correct policy and right conviction it can't happen. PM Modi has the conviction that for Viksit Bharat we need electronics manufacturing. From TVs to power electronics, in everything we need semiconductors," the minister had said.

On March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for three semiconductor facilities with financial implications of about ₹1.25 lakh crore - two in Gujarat and one in Assam. Tata Group is setting up two of these three plants - one in each of the states.

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) will set up a semiconductor unit at Morigaon in Assam. This facility is being built for ₹27,000 crore and will have a capacity of producing 48 million chips per day, which would be supplied to automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones sectors.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group hopes that the commercial production of semiconductor chips at the two plants in Gujarat and Assam, whose foundation stones were laid on Wednesday, will start in 2026.

With agency inputs.

