Senate Banking Panel to Vote on Miran Fed Nomination Wednesday

(Bloomberg) -- White House economic adviser Stephen Miran’s nomination as a Federal Reserve governor has been scheduled for a Senate committee vote Wednesday, a move that could allow him to be confirmed by the full Senate before a pivotal September vote on cutting interest rates.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets on Sept. 16 and 17 and is already expected to cut interest rates for the first time since December on weakening job growth.

The Senate Banking Committee announced the timing of its vote on Miran’s nomination on its website.

Miran won over Republicans last week with a series of private and public assurances that he would support the independence of the central bank on monetary policy, rather than carry out the bidding of his current and potentially future boss, President Donald Trump.

Trump’s move to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook and his broader drive to sway the Fed has generated concern about the central bank’s continued independence. Cook has challenged her removal from the board in the courts.

Miran raised the hackles of Democrats when he told the committee he planned to take a temporary leave of absence from his current Trump administration role as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, pending a decision by Trump on whether to nominate him to a long-term position at the central bank.

Miran has been nominated for a vacant seat on the Fed with a term that ends early next year.

Democrats called the arrangement ridiculous. They said it lacked credibility that he would be independent from Trump, given the president would control whether he remained on the Fed board or stayed on the White House payroll.

Assuming no unexpected hiccups, the committee would send Miran to the floor. After that it would take a few days for Senate Republican leaders to force the votes needed to clear procedural hurdles and confirm him.

On the floor, four Republican defectors would be needed to sink his nomination. Every Republican senator voted to confirm Miran for his current post six months ago.

