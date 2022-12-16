Senco Gold & Diamonds expands store presence in Maharashtra1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 04:19 PM IST
Senco Gold, which opened stores in Borivali and Vashi, has a national footprint with about 130 stores across 13 states.
Senco Gold, which opened stores in Borivali and Vashi, has a national footprint with about 130 stores across 13 states.
Senco Gold & Diamonds, a jewellery retailer in Eastern India announced the expansion of its footprint in Maharashtra with the launch of two new stores, in Borivali and Vashi. The company has a national footprint with about 130 stores across 13 states.