Senior execs with Adani offers wary of joining
- Recruitment to junior and middle management roles appear unaffected
- Adani group, however, has said that there has been no impact on its senior-level hiring
NEW DELHI : Recruiters serving Adani group companies said many senior candidates expressed apprehension about their future roles in the embattled group, but recruitment firms’ specializing in junior and mid-level managers reported hiring operations were proceeding as normal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×