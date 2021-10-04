Senvion India wins 591 MW order from JSW Energy

Amit Kansal, MD & CEO, of Senvion India, said, "The success of such project depends on pre-engineering and optimization which helps not only in winning but in execution later. The two teams are now working relentlessly to meet the commissioning timelines and to build a world class project. Senvion is fully committed to deliver world class technology and significantly contribute towards the vision of Indian Government to achieve 450GW of installed renewable power in the country by 2030."