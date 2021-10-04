Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Senvion India wins 591 MW order from JSW Energy

Senvion India wins 591 MW order from JSW Energy

Senvion's delivery of the turbines to JSW Energy will start from first half of 2022.
1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Livemint

  • Senvion turbines will be deployed in JSW Energy’s ongoing pipeline of 2.5 GW of renewable projects which are under construction

Mumbai: Senvion, a manufacturer of wind turbines, has been awarded a 591 MW project to deliver wind turbines for JSW Energy. Senvion turbines will be deployed in JSW Energy’s ongoing pipeline of 2.5 GW of renewable projects which are under construction.

The project will comprise Senvion’s state-of-the-art 2.7MW turbines. When fully deployed these wind turbines will produce enough clean energy to supply the power needs of over 450,000 Indian homes. Key factors in the award of the contract to Senvion included a competitive product due to high-level of indigenization, technical strength, and quality. The delivery of the turbines will start from first half of 2022.

Prashant Jain, MD & CEO at JSW Energy said: "We are happy to work with Senvion in our flagship wind projects. Senvion presented a high-quality proposal backed by quality turbines, strong engineering capability and an attitude to jointly work towards solutions for a successful execution of the project. We look forward to on-time completion of the under-construction wind projects."

The project also comes with a 10-year fleet-ProTM O&M contract, which is Senvion comprehensive maintenance program for its installed turbines. Fleet-Pro delivers high quality digital interface with turbines, on-line prognosis and diagnosis and prompt service to realize full potential of the wind farm.

Amit Kansal, MD & CEO, of Senvion India, said, "The success of such project depends on pre-engineering and optimization which helps not only in winning but in execution later. The two teams are now working relentlessly to meet the commissioning timelines and to build a world class project. Senvion is fully committed to deliver world class technology and significantly contribute towards the vision of Indian Government to achieve 450GW of installed renewable power in the country by 2030."

