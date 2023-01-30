Sephora, RIL call off retail deal2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:32 AM IST
The move comes as Reliance proceeds with opening its own multi-brand beauty format under the Tira brand, that will compete with the likes of Sephora, Nykaa and SS Beauty
NEW DELHI : Sephora and Reliance Retail Ltd have abandoned talks to form a retail partnership for the Indian market with the French multi-brand beauty products chain deciding to continue with its existing alliance with Arvind Fashions Ltd, said two people familiar with the matter.Mint first reported last September that Reliance Retail was in advanced talks to acquire the master franchise rights for Sephora, owned by luxury goods retailer LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, for the Indian market. This would have given Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, a bigger foothold in the fast-growing domestic market for premium beauty products.
