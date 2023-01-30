Sephora, RIL call off retail deal

In its September quarter earnings call, Chaturvedi said Sephora as a business has done “really well". Asked about Sephora India’s change in ownership, Chaturvedi said at the time that Sephora is delivering one of the highest sales densities in a mall. “Ask any mall which is the best performing store in sales, Sephora will be right there. We have done a fairly good job when we took over the Sephora from other distributors, and it has been a core part of our business and we will continue to sort of engage with women consumers in its premium offline driven appeal. And that’s what Sephora’s role in ours strategy. It is a beauty brand for our portfolio," he said.