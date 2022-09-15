Sequioa infuses additional $12 mn in data analytics startup Sigmoid1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 08:22 PM IST
- The fresh capital is expected to drive Sigmoid's market offerings, expand delivery centres and cater to new industries.
American venture capital firm, Sequoia Capital has doubled its investment in data engineering and artificial intelligence startup Sigmoid by making an additional investment of $12 million in the series B funding round. With this latest fresh capital infusion, Sequoia's overall investment in the startup is around $19.3 million.