After the boom period of venture capital firms came to an end, American firm Sequoia Capital is following its peers in terms of its restructuring plans. Recently, Sequoia Capital cut seven people in its talent operations division, a sign of continued retrenchment in the world of Silicon Valley startups. The company's talent division is involved in recruiting for startups.

Other than layoffs, the company is changing fund allocation and opting for other measures to survive the current period of economic uncertainty. The venture capital firm is working on its extensive two-year "restructuring" initiative within the company.

Sequoia Venture Capital restructuring plan

With this restructuring, the company is planning for its transition from being the provider of one-on-one support to a model that caters to a large number of founders simultaneously. The company is aiming to divide its operations into three distinct branches with its U.S. and European divisions continuing under the existing Sequoia brand.

Key takeaways of Sequoia capital's restructuring plan

-The company cut down its two major funds as part of its downsizing in the middle of a broad startup downturn. The company reduced its cryptocurrency fund to $200 million from $585 million, reported Wall Street Journal on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The American firm has also cut down its ecosystem fund, which mainly pumps money in other venture funds. The amount was slashed to $450 million from $900 million.

-The company is also parting its ways with its key partners. Those partners include onetime firm leader Mike Moritz, and Michelle Fradin, who had championed Sequoia’s doomed backing of crypto exchange FTX. The company had also announced that it would spin off its India and China divisions.

-The startup firms are facing the heat of current economic uncertainty. Those firms that are not associated with AI industry, are forced to cut costs as part of an industry-wide push towards profitability.