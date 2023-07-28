Sequoia Capital: From layoffs to investment cuts, know all about the venture capital firm's restructuring plan1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST
The legendary venture firm Sequoia Capital has cut seven people in its talent operations division, a sign of continued retrenchment in the world of Silicon Valley startups
After the boom period of venture capital firms came to an end, American firm Sequoia Capital is following its peers in terms of its restructuring plans. Recently, Sequoia Capital cut seven people in its talent operations division, a sign of continued retrenchment in the world of Silicon Valley startups. The company's talent division is involved in recruiting for startups.
