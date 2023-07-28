Steps taken for Sequoia capital's restructuring plan

1. The company cut down its two major funds as part of its downsizing in the middle of a broad startup downturn. The company reduced its cryptocurrency fund to $200 million from $585 million, reported Wall Street Journal on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The American firm has also cut down its ecosystem fund, which mainly pumps money in other venture funds. The amount was slashed to $450 million from $900 million.