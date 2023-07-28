Hello User
Sequoia Capital: From layoffs to investment cuts, know all about the venture capital firm's restructuring plan

Sequoia Capital: From layoffs to investment cuts, know all about the venture capital firm's restructuring plan

1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST

The legendary venture firm Sequoia Capital has cut seven people in its talent operations division, a sign of continued retrenchment in the world of Silicon Valley startups

Sequoia Capital offices in Menlo Park, California, US, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Venture capital powerhouse�Sequoia Capital�is breaking up into three entities around the world, splitting the Chinese and US operations as tensions grow between the world�s two largest economies. Photographer: Josh Edleson/Bloomberg

After the boom period of venture capital firms came to an end, American firm Sequoia Capital is following its peers in terms of its restructuring plans. Recently, Sequoia Capital cut seven people in its talent operations division, a sign of continued retrenchment in the world of Silicon Valley startups. The company's talent division is involved in recruiting for startups.

Also Read: Sequoia Capital witnesses departures of long-time partner Michael Moritz, other key partners

Other than layoffs, the company is changing fund allocation and opting for other measures to survive the current period of economic uncertainty. The venture capital firm is working on its extensive two-year "restructuring" initiative within the company.

Also Read: Sequoia splits into 3 entities: India, China and US entities to operate independently from March 2024

Sequoia Venture Capital restructuring plan

With this restructuring, the company is planning for its transition from being the provider of one-on-one support to a model that caters to a large number of founders simultaneously. The company is aiming to divide its operations into three distinct branches with its U.S. and European divisions continuing under the existing Sequoia brand.

Also read: Sequoia Capital to sell 10.18% stake in Go Fashion via block deal: Report

Steps taken for Sequoia capital's restructuring plan

1. The company cut down its two major funds as part of its downsizing in the middle of a broad startup downturn. The company reduced its cryptocurrency fund to $200 million from $585 million, reported Wall Street Journal on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The American firm has also cut down its ecosystem fund, which mainly pumps money in other venture funds. The amount was slashed to $450 million from $900 million.

Also read: Sequoia’s split sends warning to US companies doing business in China

2. The company is also parting ways with its key partners. Those partners include onetime firm leader Mike Moritz, and Michelle Fradin, who had championed Sequoia’s doomed backing of crypto exchange FTX. The company had also announced that it would spin off its India and China divisions.

3. The startup firms are facing the heat of current economic uncertainty. Those firms that are not associated with AI industry, are forced to cut costs as part of an industry-wide push towards profitability.

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST
