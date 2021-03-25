Sequoia Capital India closes second seed fund at $195 million

“Surge startups from the first four cohorts have raised a combined total of $172 million in their Surge rounds. We are delighted that over 100 co-investors have partnered with Surge in these rounds at the start of the programme. Thirty of the 52 startups from our first three cohorts have gone on to raise a total of $390 million in follow-on capital after the programme," said Sequoia Capital India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}