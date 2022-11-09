Sequoia Capital India sells stake in Indigo Paints for ₹210 crore1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:15 PM IST
Sequoia Capital India Investments IV and SCI Investments V sold a total of 15,60,000 shares, amounting to 3.28 per cent stake
Sequoia Capital India Investments IV and SCI Investments V sold a total of 15,60,000 shares, amounting to 3.28 per cent stake
Sequoia Capital India on Wednesday divested nearly 3.3 per cent stake in paint manufacturer Indigo Paints for ₹210 crore through open market transactions.