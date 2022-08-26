Sequoia Capital pares stake in Zomato

Sequoia Capital pares stake in Zomato1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 10:36 PM IST
- Sequioa, which first invested in Zomato in 2013, sold 171 million shares, or 2.01% stake, in the startup between September 2021 and this August
Sequoia Capital India has pared its stake in Zomato Ltd by selling shares in the open market, joining Tiger Global, Uber and Moore Strategic Ventures among investors who have either fully or partially sold their holdings in the online food delivery aggregator in recent weeks.