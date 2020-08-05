Sequoia Capital strengthens India team; creates new public policy role

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has made three key appointments to its India team, roping in a new Chief Marketing Officer, Operating Partner and creating a post of public policy head.

The firm, which had recently announced an investment of USD 1.35 billion to fund startups in India and South East Asia, has roped in former Salesforce executive Shweta Rajpal Kohli to head the newly-created role of public policy head.

It has also appointed Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as Chief Marketing Officer and Ajey Gore as Operating Partner, Technology.

Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav joins Sequoia as Chief Marketing Officer from Star India. Based in Bengaluru, she will also work closely with portfolio CMOs to help them launch and grow brands in addition to her role as CMO for Sequoia Capital India.

Ajey Gore, who served most recently as the Group CTO of Gojek, is joining the company as Operating Partner, Technology, and will be based in Singapore.

Explaining the need for creating new public policy role, Sequoia Capital Managing Director Shailendra Singh said: "Technology has become so mainstream and its impact on society so significant that regulators across the world have stepped up their dialogue and collaboration with tech startups to create an enabling environment".

He noted that the Indian government has been particularly progressive with both pioneering innovations like Aadhar and UPI, as well as proactive encouragement and enablement for startups through Startup India's initiatives and institutions like NITI Aayog.

Kohli "will work with industry bodies and associations, and will facilitate dialogue and collaboration between our startups and governments in India and SEA to enable progressive policy frameworks to strengthen our startup ecosystem," he said in a blogpost.

Singh added that Kohli will also advise Sequoia's portfolio companies on public policy and regulatory topics.

A former journalist, Kohli previously served as the Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for India and South Asia at Salesforce. She has also worked as the Head of Public Policy for Uber for India and South Asia.

"I am thrilled to join Sequoia Capital India to lead the public policy function to help drive the policy agenda for the startup ecosystem and venture capital industry. The timing couldn't be better - with Sequoia's renewed funding commitment, and the government's resolve to making startups in India successful," Kohli said in a statement.

