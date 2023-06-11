Sequoia Capital to sell 10.18% stake in Go Fashion via block deal: Report

Sequoia Capital to sell 10.18% stake in Go Fashion via block deal: Report1 min read 11 Jun 2023, 08:04 PM IST
The floor price for the stake sale will be ₹1,135 per share, which would mark a discount of 5 per cent as compared to the last closing price. The total size of the block deal will be ₹624 crore, the report added.
Venture capital (VC) firm Sequoia Capital will sell up to 10.18 per cent stake which it holds in Go Fashion, the parent entity of Indian clothing brand Go Colors, via a block deal, according to CNBC-TV18.
