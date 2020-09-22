Sequoia India launches new community programme for founders

BENGALURU : Venture capital firm, Sequoia Capital India on Tuesday announced the launch of its new community programme for growth-stage startups, The Guild.

In a blogpost on LinkedIn, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital, Shailendra Singh said that The Guild plans to bring founders together on a regular basis to share their experiences, learn from each other, and hear from other world-class speakers.

“We are fortunate to have partnered with many incredible startups over the last 14 years. The Sequoia India and Southeast Asia portfolio currently has 43 companies that each have between $50 million to $1 billion+ in annualized revenues - and many of these startups are growing rapidly […] The Guild is our new startup, co-created with some of the most innovative and dynamic founders in India and SEA," said Singh in his blogpost.

New community programme to run over a six-month period

The programme, which will run over a six-month period, will have growth stage Sequoia portfolio companies from India and South-east Asia, with each group comprising 12 to 16 founders.

“It’s [The Guild] one more step in the pursuit of our mission to help the daring build legendary companies, from idea to IPO and beyond. We hope this community will play an important role in shaping the journey of many iconic startups in the years to come," added Singh.

According to Sequoia India, a significant percent of the first cohort of founders will be from the consumer internet and mobile sector, while future cohorts will include founders from SaaS, fintech, B2B, consumer and other categories.

The Guild will meet twice a month; sessions will include global perspectives on company building, candid founder to founder conversations, and AMA’s with best business leaders and company builders from all over the world.

“At Sequoia Capital India, we are deeply committed to doing everything possible to help our founders build enduring companies. Last year, we launched Surge for seed-stage founders. We relentlessly ask ourselves “how can we help founders succeed", challenging ourselves to break the mould and try new things," added Singh.

Recently the blue-chip investor also received commitments totaling $1.35 billion from limited partners for two new India and South-east Asia (SEA) focused funds—a $525-million venture fund, and a $825-million growth fund.

According to Sequoia, the capital from the newly raised funds will be leveraged to double down on investments in both early-and growth-stage firms in the technology, consumer and healthcare space.

Just last week, even Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners launched its operations in the Southeast Asian market, choosing Singapore as its regional office, to invest in early and growth stage startups in the region.r

