Sequoia India launches new community programme for founders

“We are fortunate to have partnered with many incredible startups over the last 14 years. The Sequoia India and Southeast Asia portfolio currently has 43 companies that each have between $50 million to $1 billion+ in annualized revenues - and many of these startups are growing rapidly […] The Guild is our new startup, co-created with some of the most innovative and dynamic founders in India and SEA," said Singh in his blogpost.