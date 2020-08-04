Bengaluru: Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India has appointed three senior level executives to its leadership in India, in technology, public policy and marketing positions.

These include chief marketing officer (CMO), Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav, operating partner (technology), Ajey Gore and head of public policy, Shweta Rajpal Kohli.

"At Sequoia Capital India, we have assembled a team of world-class specialists over the years to help founders execute their plans. Our specialist teams also actively nurture a community of professionals inside our startups in their functional areas, and form deep working relationships, often to the surprise of many founders. These communities are the lifeblood of how we attract and nurture talent across portfolio companies," said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital.

“To give a boost to our efforts across several important areas, we’re excited to welcome these three widely respected senior executives to the Sequoia Capital India team in roles that will help us expand the work we do to build startups alongside our founders," added Singh.

In her new role as CMO for Sequoia Capital India, Yadav is expected to work closely with Sequoia’s portfolio CMOs to help them launch and grow brands. Prior to this, Yadav was the CMO of Star India, where she led marketing and also served as president of consumer strategy and innovation. She will be based out of Bengaluru.

Gore, on the other hand, who joins the fund as an operating partner for technology, from Indonesian unicorn, Gojek, will be based out of Singapore and will work closely with the chief technology and product officers of Sequoia’s portfolio startups, providing them insights on building and scaling engineering, data science, product and design functions.

In his previous role, Gore was the Group CTO of Gojek, which counts Sequoia as one of its investors. Earlier, Gore had also founded CodeIgnition, which was acquired by Gojek, and prior to that served as CTO for hoppr which was acquired by Hike Messenger.

Along with this, Sequoia India also said that its current director of technology, Anandamoy Roychowdhary, will be transitioning into a full-time investment advisory role as a Principal with the Surge team, Sequoia’s early stage accelerator programme, focusing on SaaS, artificial intelligence, developer tools and infrastructure investments.

Sequoia India also announced the appointment of Kohli as its public policy head, who will be based in New Delhi. Prior to this she was with Salesforce, where she was the Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for India and South Asia. Earlier in her career she also served as the head of public policy for Uber, India and South Asia.

Earlier in June, Sequoia India had also said that it has received commitments totalling $1.35 billion from limited partners for two new India and South-East Asia focussed funds—a $525-million venture fund, and a $825-million growth fund. The VC firm also stated that it will be using these funds to invest in early- and growth-stage firms in segments of technology, consumer and healthcare space.

