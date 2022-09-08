Sequoia India & Southeast Asia's new platform to help SaaS founders expand globally3 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 06:02 AM IST
- Currently, in beta stage, Pathfinders allows founders and pathfinders to connect and learn more about each other.
Venture capital firm Sequoia India & Southeast Asia today announced the launch of Pathfinders, a platform that connects early-stage founders from India and Southeast Asia with exceptional operators who can help startups succeed in new markets with a strong focus on the US.